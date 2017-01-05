Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Carmelo Anthony would not waive no-trade clause in potential deal to Pelicans: report

Carmelo Anthony would not waive no-trade clause in potential deal to Pelicans: report

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Anthony averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 74 games with the Knicks in 2016-17. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-10-2017, 01:30 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,001
Blog Entries: 45
Carmelo Anthony would not waive no-trade clause in potential deal to Pelicans: report
Anthony averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 74 games with the Knicks in 2016-17.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Talking Browns-Saints and visiting with Hall of Fame's David Baker on Thursday's Dunc & Holder | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:12 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts