|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Anthony averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 74 games with the Knicks in 2016-17. Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-10-2017, 01:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,001
Blog Entries: 45
|
Carmelo Anthony would not waive no-trade clause in potential deal to Pelicans: report
Anthony averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 74 games with the Knicks in 2016-17.
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|