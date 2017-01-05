Halo Site Donor 2016

Dr. Suri to Keep Pelicans Job After Saints Fired Him over Delvin Breaux Injury



As



Suri and Deryk Jones were fired by the Saints on Wednesday following a misdiagnosis of cornerback Delvin Breaux, per



"I think it's not one event, it probably builds up over a period of time," coach Sean Payton said of the firings. "You're not gonna bat a thousand here, but you're just hoping that more often than not, you're getting the right information."



Despite the decision from the Saints, Ochsner Health System provided a message of support for its doctors.



"We stand behind our strong Sports Medicine Program, including Dr. Jones and Dr. Suri and a team made up of nationally recognized orthopedic surgeons who are fellowship trained in sports medicine," it said in a statement, per Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune. "The focus of our physicians, trainers, therapists and staff remain on caring for thousands of athletes each year across the region."





In addition to working with the Saints and Pelicans, Suri is a team physician for the University of New Orleans and Dillard University, as well as various New Orleans universities, colleges and high schools, according to his personal website.



