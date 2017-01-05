Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Assessing the Saints' firing of team doctors: Dunc & Holder (8-16-17) rewind

Assessing the Saints' firing of team doctors: Dunc & Holder (8-16-17) rewind

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Los Angeles Times columnist Sam Farmer previews the Saints' trip to L.A. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-16-2017, 10:34 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,014
Blog Entries: 45
Assessing the Saints' firing of team doctors: Dunc & Holder (8-16-17) rewind
Los Angeles Times columnist Sam Farmer previews the Saints' trip to L.A.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Dr. Suri to Keep Pelicans Job After Saints Fired Him over Delvin Breaux Injury | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:20 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts