DeMarcus Cousins Talks Confederate Statues: 'Take All Them Motherf--kers Down' star



Speaking to Warning: contains profanity):



Cousins' comments come during the same week in which Confederate statues and monuments have been torn down by protesters or removed by local government officials.



Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh ordered four different Confederate monuments around the city be taken down, with crews working overnight Monday into Tuesday morning to help ensure no potential conflict, per Baltimore Sun.



The three major professional sports teams in the Tampa area—the Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning—



North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday he wanted to see Confederate monuments across the state removed, per the



