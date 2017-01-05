|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Shreveport officials proposing $100M mixed-use facility along downtown riverfront Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-22-2017, 07:30 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,030
Blog Entries: 45
|
Plans for potential home of Pelicans' G League team to be unveiled in Shreveport Tuesday
Shreveport officials proposing $100M mixed-use facility along downtown riverfront
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|