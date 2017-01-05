|
this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Hill is entering second year of a four-year, $48 million contract Read the full article at NOLA.com......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-27-2017, 01:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,041
Blog Entries: 45
|
Pelicans forward Solomon Hill has torn hamstring, could miss most of the season: report
Hill is entering second year of a four-year, $48 million contract
Read the full article at NOLA.com...
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|