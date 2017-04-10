Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Pelicans were involved in talks to acquire Pistons guard Reggie Jackson: report

Pelicans were involved in talks to acquire Pistons guard Reggie Jackson: report

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The deal would've also sent Suns guard Eric Bledsoe to Detroit. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-02-2017, 08:30 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,330
Blog Entries: 45
Pelicans were involved in talks to acquire Pistons guard Reggie Jackson: report
The deal would've also sent Suns guard Eric Bledsoe to Detroit.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Pelicans' lack of ball security, supporting cast remains an issue | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:45 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts