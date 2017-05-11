User Name Remember Me? Password

Wednesday's 'Dunc & Holder:' Pelicans jump above .500; Saints midseason awards

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; Columnists Jeff Duncan and Larry Holder will hit the airwaves from 10 a.m.-noon on Sports 1280 AM, NOLA.com and the iHeart Radio app Read the full article at NOLA.com......