Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Pelicans
Reload this Page Pelicans turn focus to perimeter defense as schedule toughens

Pelicans turn focus to perimeter defense as schedule toughens

this is a discussion within the Pelicans Community Forum; The Pelicans allowed Toronto to shoot 59 percent in Wednesday's loss. Read the full article at NOLA.com......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-17-2017, 06:31 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,450
Blog Entries: 45
Pelicans turn focus to perimeter defense as schedule toughens
The Pelicans allowed Toronto to shoot 59 percent in Wednesday's loss.

Read the full article at NOLA.com...
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Pelicans seek 1st win against team over .500 vs. Denver: Game breakdown, preview | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:49 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts