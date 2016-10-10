|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Not even Brees... ?!?!? http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap300...o-bowl-rosters...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-20-2016, 11:25 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,623
Blog Entries: 29
|
Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Not even Brees... ?!?!?
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap300...o-bowl-rosters
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|12-20-2016, 11:28 PM
|#2
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Houma,LA.
Posts: 579
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Not a shocker really.
|12-20-2016, 11:41 PM
|#4
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Houma,LA.
Posts: 579
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Its a fan voted thing and the two stinkers he posted in fantasy playoff weeks didnt help his case any. The teams record hold him back right or wrong it just does.
|12-21-2016, 12:00 AM
|#5
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,434
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
The pro bowl lost all its relevancy as soon as they started having the fans vote for it. So many fans doesn't know Jack sh**.
|12-21-2016, 01:41 AM
|#6
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Washington State
Posts: 502
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
The pro bowl has become nothing more than a very poor carnival game at very best.....I'd rather watch paint dry and not have any one get hurt.
|12-21-2016, 02:23 AM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,326
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
It's turned out to be a Joke.
|12-21-2016, 04:16 AM
|#8
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,409
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Brees and Jordan will make it due to a player dropping out cause the playoffs. Certainly for Brees, pro bowl is only good for recognition and for contracts purposes only. If anything I am happy no one from the saints made the pro bowl, with our luck we would probably lose them for the 2017 season before it begins
|12-21-2016, 06:28 AM
|#9
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Richland, MS.
Posts: 2,020
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Zach Strief is the only Saints player that should have made it for sure, can absolutely put up a strong case for Cam Jordan and Brandin Cooks. Brees will probably go when Rodgers or Ryan gets their feelings hurt about getting knocked out of the playoffs.
|12-21-2016, 06:53 AM
|#10
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,306
|
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Some pretty good players on the list.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80809-not-single-saint-made-probowl.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-20-2016 11:53 PM
|4