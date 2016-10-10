Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl

Not even Brees... ?!?!?

12-20-2016, 11:25 PM   #1
Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Not even Brees... ?!?!?

12-20-2016, 11:28 PM   #2
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Not a shocker really.
12-20-2016, 11:35 PM   #3
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
I'm sorry but that is a slap in the face for Brees.

Glad I don't watch the Pro Bowl anymore.
12-20-2016, 11:41 PM   #4
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Its a fan voted thing and the two stinkers he posted in fantasy playoff weeks didnt help his case any. The teams record hold him back right or wrong it just does.
12-21-2016, 12:00 AM   #5
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
The pro bowl lost all its relevancy as soon as they started having the fans vote for it. So many fans doesn't know Jack sh**.
12-21-2016, 01:41 AM   #6
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
The pro bowl has become nothing more than a very poor carnival game at very best.....I'd rather watch paint dry and not have any one get hurt.
12-21-2016, 02:23 AM   #7
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
It's turned out to be a Joke.
12-21-2016, 04:16 AM   #8
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Brees and Jordan will make it due to a player dropping out cause the playoffs. Certainly for Brees, pro bowl is only good for recognition and for contracts purposes only. If anything I am happy no one from the saints made the pro bowl, with our luck we would probably lose them for the 2017 season before it begins
12-21-2016, 06:28 AM   #9
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Zach Strief is the only Saints player that should have made it for sure, can absolutely put up a strong case for Cam Jordan and Brandin Cooks. Brees will probably go when Rodgers or Ryan gets their feelings hurt about getting knocked out of the playoffs.
12-21-2016, 06:53 AM   #10
Re: Not a Single Saint Made the ProBowl
Some pretty good players on the list.
