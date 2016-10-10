Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Best WR Corps in the NFL?

Twitter

12-21-2016, 11:00 AM   #1
Best WR Corps in the NFL?
12-21-2016, 11:15 AM   #2
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
So I guess it's the patriots.
12-21-2016, 01:24 PM   #3
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
As of right now, I strongly feel the Saints have the best overall group in the NFL. Opposing teams need to be worried if this group remains together, they are very young and will improve.
12-21-2016, 01:52 PM   #4
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
Cooks, Thomas and Snead are all solid. Coleman is the weak link.

12-21-2016, 02:27 PM   #5
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
Cooks, Thomas and Snead are all solid. Coleman is the weak link.

This will be the first time the board isn't talking about drafting a wide receiver with a high pick. We'll be able to use it on a tight end that can block, catch, run good routes and fight for the ball. We don't have that with Fleener or Hill.
12-21-2016, 07:48 PM   #6
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
And I am going to hope McCaffery goes before we pick.
12-21-2016, 10:00 PM   #7
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
Cooks, Thomas and Snead are all solid. Coleman is the weak link.

Coleman doesn't get many targets (could be a reason for this) but he has taken some pretty crucial catches through this season. I don't mind him.
12-22-2016, 12:00 AM   #8
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
And I am going to hope McCaffery goes before we pick.
CM is made for da B&G !!! Unless there's an elite pass rusher (please inform me on college pass rushers if you can) or stud OG ranked higher, this dude would ball out down at NOLA if drafted!

From what I've read around here in regards to cap money for next season, beefing up the OLine would do wonders for this guy and Brees's longevity since we'll have the 💰. The O wouldn't or shouldn't come out flat with B.M.W., DB9 & CM rockin #25!😍

12-22-2016, 01:27 AM   #9
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
I think we have a great 3 guys and Michael Thomas is way better than I expected but if we are in a base set Thomas and Cooks are not the best duo in the league. I'd take Cooper and Crabtree over em. We do have great skill players top to bottom. Even Hill and Kuhn do their part. Is it just me or has the O failed us down the stretch this year while the D gave us chances?
