|12-21-2016, 11:15 AM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
So I guess it's the patriots.
|12-21-2016, 01:24 PM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
As of right now, I strongly feel the Saints have the best overall group in the NFL. Opposing teams need to be worried if this group remains together, they are very young and will improve.
|12-21-2016, 01:52 PM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
Cooks, Thomas and Snead are all solid. Coleman is the weak link.
|12-21-2016, 02:27 PM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
|12-21-2016, 07:48 PM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
And I am going to hope McCaffery goes before we pick.
|12-21-2016, 10:00 PM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
|12-22-2016, 12:00 AM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
From what I've read around here in regards to cap money for next season, beefing up the OLine would do wonders for this guy and Brees's longevity since we'll have the 💰. The O wouldn't or shouldn't come out flat with B.M.W., DB9 & CM rockin #25!😍
|12-22-2016, 01:27 AM
|
|
Re: Best WR Corps in the NFL?
I think we have a great 3 guys and Michael Thomas is way better than I expected but if we are in a base set Thomas and Cooks are not the best duo in the league. I'd take Cooper and Crabtree over em. We do have great skill players top to bottom. Even Hill and Kuhn do their part. Is it just me or has the O failed us down the stretch this year while the D gave us chances?
