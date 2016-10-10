Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Dallas playing on MNF guarantees the Saints will be on TV here in Shreveport. 506 Sports - NFL Maps: Week 16, 2016...

Old 12-21-2016, 05:20 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16
Dallas playing on MNF guarantees the Saints will be on TV here in Shreveport.

506 Sports - NFL Maps: Week 16, 2016
Old 12-21-2016, 06:42 PM   #2
Re: NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16
Rats!
Old 12-21-2016, 10:17 PM   #3
Re: NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16
Originally Posted by saintfan View Post
Rats!
I never get to see games. It's rare if they're aired here in Idaho.
