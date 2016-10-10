Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; And we didn't need to draft a guard? Is this **** for real? That's why we didn't draft oline help last year because of 2015 stats against a easy schedule?...

12-22-2016, 04:35 PM
So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
And we didn't need to draft a guard? Is this **** for real? That's why we didn't draft oline help last year because of 2015 stats against a easy schedule?
12-22-2016, 05:40 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
Everyone thought we needed to draft a Guard.

Its why so many were happy when we at least signed some UDFA OG's who were projected to be mid-rounders.

Where do you up with this ****?

And why?
12-22-2016, 05:45 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
lack of fore sight and bad project management.

No way can any one look at the RT and RG age situation and not say there is a need for a quality YOUTH movement

Grooming replacements is behind schedule. Looking for a young gun at the top of their game in FA? To keep these quality old guns in the wings for a solid rotation keeping every one well rested and fresh for the fourth quarter.

Imagine the saints dumping the cash into the OL in FA. 10 million dollar a year man

RT Rick Wagner – Baltimore Ravens 26
RG Kevin Zeitler Cincinnati Bengals 26


From the draft I want versatility and brains

Ethan Pocic C/OG/OT LSU 6056 309 5.18 Sr #77 Sr
Garret Bolles OT/OG/DT Utah 6052 296 4.97 #75 Jr
Mason Cole C/OG/OT Michigan 6045 305 5.06 #52 rJr
Sean Harlow, OG./OT/C, Oregon State 6041 310 5.17 #77 Sr

It is not like our depth is terrible either. just mostly hopeful wishing vs road tested.

All moves must be on the time frame in Drew final years.
12-22-2016, 05:48 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
12-22-2016, 05:54 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
I am truly LMAO. Fred is the man
12-22-2016, 07:24 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
Saints O-Line in the 2016 was not stellar, but they were certainly not at the top of the list of problems with this team in 2016.
12-22-2016, 07:26 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
Everyone thought we needed to draft a Guard.

Its why so many were happy when we at least signed some UDFA OG's who were projected to be mid-rounders.

Where do you up with this ****?

And why?
I simply asked why we didn't draft one in the fourth round last year if we would draft one this year. This is the response I got:

cause we did not need to last year (despite Injuries o-line has been solid), and because we wont need this year (we'll grab some help in FA).

And I just got an infraction so I'm about to tell crosswatt's *** off.
12-22-2016, 07:41 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
I simply asked why we didn't draft one in the fourth round last year if we would draft one this year. This is the response I got:

cause we did not need to last year (despite Injuries o-line has been solid), and because we wont need this year (we'll grab some help in FA).

And I just got an infraction so I'm about to tell crosswatt's *** off.
You didn't just simply ask the question.

According to that other site... you found one idiot out of hundreds that thought that.
12-22-2016, 08:18 PM
Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
I simply asked why we didn't draft one in the fourth round last year if we would draft one this year. This is the response I got:

cause we did not need to last year (despite Injuries o-line has been solid), and because we wont need this year (we'll grab some help in FA).

And I just got an infraction so I'm about to tell crosswatt's *** off.
I know for a fact it wasn't me. The last 2 seasons I've wanted G drafted if nothing more than for depth. Evans looked like a ragdoll last season and was let go then came back. We could have went round 2,3,4,5 or whaqtever to get a few in my opionion over 2 seasons. I want at least 1 again this seasons draft. I also want a TE for the O.
