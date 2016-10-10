hagan714 LB Mentallity

Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 14,048 Blog Entries: 53

Re: So according to that other forum, our oline was fine in 2015 lack of fore sight and bad project management.



No way can any one look at the RT and RG age situation and not say there is a need for a quality YOUTH movement



Grooming replacements is behind schedule. Looking for a young gun at the top of their game in FA? To keep these quality old guns in the wings for a solid rotation keeping every one well rested and fresh for the fourth quarter.



Imagine the saints dumping the cash into the OL in FA. 10 million dollar a year man



RT Rick Wagner – Baltimore Ravens 26

RG Kevin Zeitler Cincinnati Bengals 26





From the draft I want versatility and brains



Ethan Pocic C/OG/OT LSU 6056 309 5.18 Sr #77 Sr

Garret Bolles OT/OG/DT Utah 6052 296 4.97 #75 Jr

Mason Cole C/OG/OT Michigan 6045 305 5.06 #52 rJr

Sean Harlow, OG./OT/C, Oregon State 6041 310 5.17 #77 Sr



It is not like our depth is terrible either. just mostly hopeful wishing vs road tested.



All moves must be on the time frame in Drew final years.