We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Sorry, it will not happen with this team. And it seems that's what many here want for Brees to be able to win more games with what's he currently got on his side of the ball....

Old 12-22-2016, 05:12 PM   #1
We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon
Sorry, it will not happen with this team. And it seems that's what many here want for Brees to be able to win more games with what's he currently got on his side of the ball.
Old 12-22-2016, 05:30 PM   #2
Re: We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon
New Orleans Saints 26th overall defense in the NFL

not good enough but we are not the laughing stock of the NFL either. giggles sure but not a LMAO team either.

Got some work to do and got to have some help from the football gods also to stay healthier.

Defense is not an over night thing but this last off season we made solid moves across the board to upgrade the swiss cheese we had the past few years.

Finish the season in the 25 range and let DA keep doing what he is doing and in 2017 we will have a shot at being in the 20 range.

Goal is 16 min.

Next year? doubtful.

2018 is within reach

I have faith in DA to accomplish it.
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
Old 12-22-2016, 05:37 PM   #3
Re: We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
Sorry, it will not happen with this team. And it seems that's what many here want for Brees to be able to win more games with what's he currently got on his side of the ball.
I know no one who thinks its possible to have the #1 defense anytime soon.

Not One Person.
Old 12-22-2016, 06:57 PM   #4
Re: We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon
Old 12-22-2016, 07:14 PM   #5
Re: We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon
"We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon"

Don't have to be; in 2009 the Saints total defense was ranked 25th; 4th against the pass and 12th against the run
Old 12-22-2016, 08:07 PM   #6
Re: We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon
I said early in the season a 25th ranked D wouldn't get us a sniff in the playoffs. In 2009 we had a real DC who could make chicken salad with chicken poop. Allen has improved the D to 26th with the last 2 drafts being D heavy and brought in vet FA to fill certain spots. Allen has his D in place for 1 1/2 years not just this season I hate to keep saying this but he's really not that good of a DC to begin with and having the players he has now is the only reason we're at 26th now. I hope somehow someway we get a real DC to get this D turned around because Allen surely isn't the answer to getting us back in contention.
