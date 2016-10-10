hagan714 LB Mentallity

Re: We're not going to be a first ranked defense anytime soon New Orleans Saints 26th overall defense in the NFL



not good enough but we are not the laughing stock of the NFL either. giggles sure but not a LMAO team either.



Got some work to do and got to have some help from the football gods also to stay healthier.



Defense is not an over night thing but this last off season we made solid moves across the board to upgrade the swiss cheese we had the past few years.



Finish the season in the 25 range and let DA keep doing what he is doing and in 2017 we will have a shot at being in the 20 range.



Goal is 16 min.



Next year? doubtful.



2018 is within reach



I have faith in DA to accomplish it.