12-22-2016, 09:03 PM
Saints' P.J. Williams has been contributing to game planning while on injured list
The New Orleans Saints were looking forward to seeing what cornerback P.J. Williams could contribute in his second NFL season.
After missing his rookie year with a hamstring injury, Williams earned a starting job in training camp, but his opportunity didn't last long. In Week 2, Williams suffered what coach Sean Payton called "one of the more severe concussions" he's seen, and the Saints placed the cornerback on injured reserve.
Recently, Williams has been in the locker room more frequently during the portion open to media. He was even playing Ping Pong with his teammates Wednesday, just looking like one of the guys.
"I'm all good. Ready to go next year," Williams said before declining a further interview.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Williams took about a month off following the brain injury, which left him unconscious on the field at the New York Giants' MetLife Stadium.
"But after that time, he's been in the meetings," Allen said. "He's been a big part of all the game planning, that whole process -- studying the tape (and) he gives reports every week to the players. So, he's really worked hard to improve himself the best he can without actually being able to be out there to practice and play."
Saints' P.J. Williams has been contributing to game planning while on injured list | NOLA.com
Re: Saints' P.J. Williams has been contributing to game planning while on injured list
Thanks for posting this K Major... I hadn't seen this yet and it's really great to hear that he's doing so well and that he'll be back in the mix next season! Breaux and Williams looked like a great duo for the half a game they played together lol.
