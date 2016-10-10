WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Lost in the shuffle of another mediocre season: an elite and ageless Drew*Brees



The truth is Brees is a victim of his environment. A defense that has been catastrophically bad  to the point that theyve been in the discussion as all time worst units the last couple of years. His head coach and his general manager have failed to build around him. What weve seen is elite performance wasted and were seeing it again this year. Remember that when you watch the last two games of another Brees season to remember. One that you will likely*never see again from a Saints passer in your lifetime when hes gone.



