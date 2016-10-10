|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; For everyone that has ever posted 'Trade Brees' or anything similar! The truth is Brees is a victim of his environment. A defense that has been catastrophically bad to the point that theyve been in the discussion as all ...
|
|
|12-22-2016, 09:52 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,347
|
Lost in the shuffle of another mediocre season: an elite and ageless Drew*Brees
For everyone that has ever posted 'Trade Brees' or anything similar!
The truth is Brees is a victim of his environment. A defense that has been catastrophically bad to the point that theyve been in the discussion as all time worst units the last couple of years. His head coach and his general manager have failed to build around him. What weve seen is elite performance wasted and were seeing it again this year. Remember that when you watch the last two games of another Brees season to remember. One that you will likely*never see again from a Saints passer in your lifetime when hes gone.
Lost in the shuffle of another mediocre season: an elite and ageless Drew Brees | The Saints Nation
|
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
|
|12-22-2016, 10:18 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,339
|
Re: Lost in the shuffle of another mediocre season: an elite and ageless Drew*Brees
All of you that have been lambasting Brees over the past few weeks or any of you that gave any credence to the article by La Canfora stating that Brees was in decline need to read the article behind the link. I know that many of you won't and will lazily believe whatever can be found in short summarized posts by unknowing hacks.
|
|
|
|
