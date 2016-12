WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,347

Lost in the shuffle of another mediocre season: an elite and ageless Drew*Brees



The truth is Brees is a victim of his environment. A defense that has been catastrophically bad – to the point that they’ve been in the discussion as all time worst units the last couple of years. His head coach and his general manager have failed to build around him. What we’ve seen is elite performance wasted and we’re seeing it again this year. Remember that when you watch the last two games of another Brees season to remember. One that you will likely*never see again from a Saints passer in your lifetime when he’s gone.



Lost in the shuffle of another mediocre season: an elite and ageless Drew Brees | The Saints Nation For everyone that has ever posted 'Trade Brees' or anything similar!The truth is Brees is a victim of his environment. A defense that has been catastrophically bad – to the point that they’ve been in the discussion as all time worst units the last couple of years. His head coach and his general manager have failed to build around him. What we’ve seen is elite performance wasted and we’re seeing it again this year. Remember that when you watch the last two games of another Brees season to remember. One that you will likely*never see again from a Saints passer in your lifetime when he’s gone. AsylumGuido likes this.