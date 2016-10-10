WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Week 16 injury report*roundup



Tackles*Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) and Demar Dotson (concussion) will not play for the Bucs, which leaves undrafted rookie Leonard Wester in line to start at right tackle.*DE William Gholston (elbow) is also out while DT Gerald McCoy (foot) is questionable.



Saints CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) is out for Saturdays game. LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), RB John Kuhn (hip), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder) and C Max Unger (foot) are listed as questionable.



