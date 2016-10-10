|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Buccaneers at Saints (Saturday) Tackles*Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) and Demar Dotson (concussion) will not play for the Bucs, which leaves undrafted rookie Leonard Wester in line to start at right tackle.*DE William Gholston (elbow) is also out while DT Gerald ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-24-2016, 03:10 AM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,348
|
Week 16 injury report*roundup
Buccaneers at Saints (Saturday)
Tackles*Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) and Demar Dotson (concussion) will not play for the Bucs, which leaves undrafted rookie Leonard Wester in line to start at right tackle.*DE William Gholston (elbow) is also out while DT Gerald McCoy (foot) is questionable.
Saints CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) is out for Saturdays game. LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), RB John Kuhn (hip), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder) and C Max Unger (foot) are listed as questionable.
Week 16 injury report roundup | ProFootballTalk
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80842-week-16-injury-report-roundup.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-24-2016 08:48 AM
|1
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-24-2016 03:37 AM
|1