Week 16 injury report*roundup



Week 16 injury report roundup | ProFootballTalk Buccaneers at Saints (Saturday)Tackles*Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) and Demar Dotson (concussion) will not play for the Bucs, which leaves undrafted rookie Leonard Wester in line to start at right tackle.*DE William Gholston (elbow) is also out while DT Gerald McCoy (foot) is questionable.Saints CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) is out for Saturday’s game. LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), RB John Kuhn (hip), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder) and C Max Unger (foot) are listed as questionable.