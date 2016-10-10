|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints (6-8) defeated the Arizona Cardinals last weekend and will look to make it two in a row on Christmas Eve when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. CT Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz ...
|
|
|12-24-2016, 10:03 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,634
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
The New Orleans Saints (6-8) defeated the Arizona Cardinals last weekend and will look to make it two in a row on Christmas Eve when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. CT Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The game can be seen locally on WVUE-FOX 8.
New Orleans leads the series, 30-19, but the Buccaneers beat the Saints just two weeks ago, 16-11.
Saints vs. Buccaneers game info:
What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
When: Saturday at 3:25 p.m. CT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: WVUE-FOX 8
Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic
|
12-24-2016, 10:04 AM
|#2
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,634
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Saints vs Bucs Game Day Thread
12-24-2016, 10:08 AM
|#3
|
Truth Addict
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, Alabama
Posts: 21,225
|
Re: Saints vs Bucs Game Day Thread
Well, we're still alive (as of 9:00AM) for a playoff spot and superbowl run!!!
12-24-2016, 10:14 AM
|#4
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,522
|
Re: Saints vs Bucs Game Day Thread
Let's hope Brees can locate his teammates instead of the opposition this time.
12-24-2016, 10:33 AM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,874
|
Re: Saints vs Bucs Game Day Thread
I just want to win out. And I'd rather damage our NFC South opponents and their playoff chances as much as possible.
I hope that the team has this mentality:
"If we're not going to the playoffs...Neither are the you. Merry Christmas mother ****ers!"
Wooohoooo! Geaux Saints!!!!
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
