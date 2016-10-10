Saints vs Bucs Game Day Thread

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The New Orleans Saints (6-8) defeated the Arizona Cardinals last weekend and will look to make it two in a row on Christmas Eve when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. CT Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz

The New Orleans Saints (6-8) defeated the Arizona Cardinals last weekend and will look to make it two in a row on Christmas Eve when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. CT Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The game can be seen locally on WVUE-FOX 8.

New Orleans leads the series, 30-19, but the Buccaneers beat the Saints just two weeks ago, 16-11.

Saints vs. Buccaneers game info:

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

When: Saturday at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV: WVUE-FOX 8

Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic

Well, we're still alive (as of 9:00AM) for a playoff spot and superbowl run!!!
Let's hope Brees can locate his teammates instead of the opposition this time.
I just want to win out. And I'd rather damage our NFC South opponents and their playoff chances as much as possible.

I hope that the team has this mentality:
"If we're not going to the playoffs...Neither are the you. Merry Christmas mother ****ers!"

Wooohoooo! Geaux Saints!!!!
