Saints vs Bucs Game Day Thread

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 21,634

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)



The game can be seen locally on WVUE-FOX 8.



New Orleans leads the series, 30-19, but the Buccaneers beat the Saints just two weeks ago, 16-11.



Saints vs. Buccaneers game info:



What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints



When: Saturday at 3:25 p.m. CT



Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome



TV: WVUE-FOX 8



Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic



YOU CAN ALSO JOIN US IN LIVE CHAT! (MUST BE REGISTERED AND LOGGED IN)

And/Or chat with us LIVE on this thread!





The New Orleans Saints (6-8) defeated the Arizona Cardinals last weekend and will look to make it two in a row on Christmas Eve when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. CT Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.The game can be seen locally on WVUE-FOX 8.New Orleans leads the series, 30-19, but the Buccaneers beat the Saints just two weeks ago, 16-11.Saints vs. Buccaneers game info:What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans SaintsWhen: Saturday at 3:25 p.m. CTWhere: Mercedes-Benz SuperdomeTV: WVUE-FOX 8Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic

Attached Thumbnails

