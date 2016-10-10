Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux lands on injured reserve

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 21,634

The New Orleans Saints placed Breaux on injured reserve, according to Friday's NFL Transactions report.



Breaux has been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 14. He did not play in Week 15 and was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after not practicing the entire week.



It has been an injury-marred season for Breaux, who missed six games early in the season after suffering a broken fibula in Week 1. He returned to action in Week 9, but did not play in Week 11 before suffering the shoulder injury.



On the season, Breaux appeared in six games and totaled 21 tackles (18 solo) with a pass defensed.







Breaux is the fourth Saints cornerback to land on injured reserve, joining P.J. Williams (concussion), Damian Swann (abdominal) and Kyle Wilson (shoulder). Swann and Wilson were placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season.



