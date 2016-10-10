Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
I hate to say it but.......

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We're getting swept next week. We're gonna see what kind of coach we have after this postseason....

12-24-2016, 03:52 PM
I hate to say it but.......
We're getting swept next week. We're gonna see what kind of coach we have after this postseason.
12-24-2016, 03:59 PM
Re: I hate to say it but.......
swept, are you using other sports analogies for football, and doing it inappropriately?
