|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We're getting swept next week. We're gonna see what kind of coach we have after this postseason....
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-24-2016, 03:52 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,024
|
I hate to say it but.......
We're getting swept next week. We're gonna see what kind of coach we have after this postseason.
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|12-24-2016, 03:59 PM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,177
|
Re: I hate to say it but.......
swept, are you using other sports analogies for football, and doing it inappropriately?
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|