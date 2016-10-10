Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season

Doing it against the failclowns will make it even sweeter! The rate at which Brees puts up yardage is unprecedented in NFL history: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford have each reached 5,000 yards once, and no one else has ever done it at all.

Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season
Doing it against the failclowns will make it even sweeter!

The rate at which Brees puts up yardage is unprecedented in NFL history: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford have each reached 5,000 yards once, and no one else has ever done it at all. If the 37-year-old Brees stays healthy for two more years, hes likely to pass both Brett Favre and Manning and move into first place all-time in total passing yards.

Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard season | ProFootballTalk
Re: Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season
Oh dear
Re: Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season
Oh dear
Oh dear
What? Disappointed the Saints may want to hold onto their "not elite QB" for another season or two? Pffft. You're always disappointed.
Re: Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season
Oh dear
Oh dear
??

Re: Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season
Originally Posted by jnormand View Post
What? Disappointed the Saints may want to hold onto their "not elite QB" for another season or two? Pffft. You're always disappointed.

No because there has been post after post of Brees regarding these milestones. Right now I only care about one stat. Wins.
Re: Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
No because there has been post after post of Brees regarding these milestones. Right now I only care about one stat. Wins.
Just not about this week's or last week's right? Because you want them to lose so they can move up in the draft right? Or wait....What about your fantasy team? Oh no! Start Matty against the Saints and root for Matty!!!

I care about wins too. And I want nothing more then to see the Saints completely destroy Atlanta. And while they're doing so, I hope Mark Ingram hits 1000 yds rushing, Snead and Thomas hit 1000 yds receiving and Drew breaks the 5,000 yd mark. Hell even if they lose I hope all three of those happen. I'd rather the win before any of those, but I'll take what I can get.
