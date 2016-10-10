jnormand 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Sep 2003 Location: The Toilet of Idaho Posts: 2,880

Re: Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard*season Originally Posted by WillSaints81 No because there has been post after post of Brees regarding these milestones. Right now I only care about one stat. Wins.



I care about wins too. And I want nothing more then to see the Saints completely destroy Atlanta. And while they're doing so, I hope Mark Ingram hits 1000 yds rushing, Snead and Thomas hit 1000 yds receiving and Drew breaks the 5,000 yd mark. Hell even if they lose I hope all three of those happen. I'd rather the win before any of those, but I'll take what I can get. Just not about this week's or last week's right? Because you want them to lose so they can move up in the draft right? Or wait....What about your fantasy team? Oh no! Start Matty against the Saints and root for Matty!!!I care about wins too. And I want nothing more then to see the Saints completely destroy Atlanta. And while they're doing so, I hope Mark Ingram hits 1000 yds rushing, Snead and Thomas hit 1000 yds receiving and Drew breaks the 5,000 yd mark. Hell even if they lose I hope all three of those happen. I'd rather the win before any of those, but I'll take what I can get. dizzle88, WhoDat!656 and K Major like this.