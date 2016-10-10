WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

so let's think here for a moment Suppose we did get a turnover driven defense this offseason. Yes, we would make the playoffs. However, without a offensive line good in all five positions, we will struggle against the teams with good pass rushes still and in road games against good defenses(vikings come to mind next year). That would set us back a couple of wins much like 2013 where on the road our oline issues were exposed and ultimately cost us a couple wins. That sent us from a first round bye to a wild card team. However, we would probably be a third or fourth seed given the schedule.





TB

Atlanta-0-2 likely

NO-1-1 likely

Carolina-1-1(I think the tide has turned where the sweep trend ends after this season)



That's 3-3 division for them.



NFC North

@GB-Loss

@Minnesota-They won in KC and SD in low scoring games. They can win here.

Detroit-Win. They have something we didn't have against Detroit.......a running game to bail out the qb.

Chicago-Loss. Good chance the bears end the Cutler era this time and you will see those pieces from our team look much better.



2-2 against the north for them.



AFC East

NE-Loss.

NYJ-Jets have had their number. If secondary gets to Evans, game over.

@Miami-Loss but it's close.

@Buffalo-Loss likely.



They have gone 0-2 on the road in odd years here so I could see them getting swept by the division as a result.



They are gonna finish second in division

NYG-Loss.

@Arizona-Win. The cards' run is done.



So that's 1-1



So TB is actually not a threat next year at least.



Carolina

Atlanta-1-1

NO-1-1 or 0-2

TB-1-1



3-3 or 2-4.



NFC North

GB-Loss.

Minnesota-Win. Their offense is not good enough to do that again.

@Detroit-Loss

@Chicago-Loss



1-3



AFC East

@NE-Loss

@NYJ-Win. Lack of offense on NYJ's side will not beat Cam.

Miami-Loss. There's a weird trend with this matchup.

Buffalo-Loss. The bills match up well here.



1-3



They will be last in division

Philadelphia-Win. Again, Philadelphia's got offensive issues for the foreseeable future.

@SF-Win if SF stays awful.



2-0.



At best Carolina is........7-9



Atlanta

TB-2-0

NO-0-2

Carolina-1-1



See Atlanta has to sweep TB because they're getting swept by us to continue their odd-numbered trend.



NFC North

GB-Win. GB's offense had no trouble but still think Atlanta wins again especially if GB ends up winning in Atlanta in the playoffs.

Minnesota-Loss. Because defensive teams can beat them.

@Detroit-Loss.

@Chicago-Win. They should go 2-2(4-0, 3-1 last two years vs the other division)



2-2.



AFC East

@NE-Loss

@NYJ-Win

Miami-Win

Buffalo-Win



3-1



vs.Dallas-Win

@Seattle-Loss



So Atlanta looks to go 9-7.



Since Atlanta won the division this year, they can't possibly win it again can they? Especially at that record?



So it doesn't matter. We're winning the division regardless of what happens.