What I wish we had/ could find again

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; With all of our success on offense this year, and I think this is the best group of receivers we have ever had, I can't help but wonder if we can get a Reggie (first few seasons with us) or ...

12-27-2016, 09:28 AM
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,197
What I wish we had/ could find again
With all of our success on offense this year, and I think this is the best group of receivers we have ever had, I can't help but wonder if we can get a Reggie (first few seasons with us) or Sproles type catching passes out of the backfield how absolutely unstoppable we will be.

Yes we need a guard and to monitor the situation with Terron. We also need to look to replace Zach. I wonder if Turner can make a leap in his second year. He may not be a great pass blocker, but I watched him on the run near goal line and he took his guy about 10 yards down the field. Be nice if he could improve his pass blocking.
If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?
Lombardi
spkb25
