|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; With all of our success on offense this year, and I think this is the best group of receivers we have ever had, I can't help but wonder if we can get a Reggie (first few seasons with us) or ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-27-2016, 09:28 AM
|#1
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,197
|
What I wish we had/ could find again
With all of our success on offense this year, and I think this is the best group of receivers we have ever had, I can't help but wonder if we can get a Reggie (first few seasons with us) or Sproles type catching passes out of the backfield how absolutely unstoppable we will be.
Yes we need a guard and to monitor the situation with Terron. We also need to look to replace Zach. I wonder if Turner can make a leap in his second year. He may not be a great pass blocker, but I watched him on the run near goal line and he took his guy about 10 yards down the field. Be nice if he could improve his pass blocking.
|
If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?
Lombardi
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80870-what-i-wish-we-had-could-find-again.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-27-2016 10:15 AM
|1