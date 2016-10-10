spkb25 5000 POSTS! +

What I wish we had/ could find again With all of our success on offense this year, and I think this is the best group of receivers we have ever had, I can't help but wonder if we can get a Reggie (first few seasons with us) or Sproles type catching passes out of the backfield how absolutely unstoppable we will be.



Yes we need a guard and to monitor the situation with Terron. We also need to look to replace Zach. I wonder if Turner can make a leap in his second year. He may not be a great pass blocker, but I watched him on the run near goal line and he took his guy about 10 yards down the field. Be nice if he could improve his pass blocking.