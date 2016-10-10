Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
I apologize to this team

Dear 2016 Saints, I apologize and am humbly prostrate for my frustration and lack of faith this season. I said some things, wrote more, and have been unremittingly harsh on you. Considering the enormous hole this team had, starting off ...

I apologize to this team
Dear 2016 Saints,

I apologize and am humbly prostrate for my frustration and lack of faith this season. I said some things, wrote more, and have been unremittingly harsh on you. Considering the enormous hole this team had, starting off with 30+% of the salary cap in dead money, many starters on injured reserve, lack of apparent depth on both sides of the ball, and aging across all skill sets, you did much better than anyone dared to hope. It is a testament to the coaching staff that the players to a man have remained committed to performing at the highest level. Even when failing, this team acquitted itself. Losing only one game in a blowout is commendable, even if it was against the Clowns; there's no shame in losing to a good team, and they are good this season. Losing 6 games by a total of 20 points is heartbreaking, but indicative that the team was competitive and compelling.

Go into this next game with the knowledge that our community is firm with you. Beat the Clowns, and roll into this offseason with pride and our unyielding support.

Be well and all the best,

xan
Re: I apologize to this team
Originally Posted by xan View Post
Losing 6 games by a total of 20 points is heartbreaking, but indicative that the team was competitive and compelling.
xan
i think this is over looked by many
