|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him. With the way Nick Fairley has played this season, it seems safe to assume the Saints would have some level of interest in keeping ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-27-2016, 09:55 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,645
Blog Entries: 1
|
Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him
Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him.
With the way Nick Fairley has played this season, it seems safe to assume the Saints would have some level of interest in keeping him around for at least another season.
The defensive tackle signed a one-year deal with New Orleans this offseason, and has proven to be one of the better performers on a defense that has taken some strides this season by recording 5 ½ sacks. And with one game left in the season, the future of this team is starting to come into focus, and it sounds like the Saints would like Fairley to be part of the picture.
“We’ll have a chance when the season winds down, which is coming up, to begin to look at the free-agent players,” coach Sean Payton said during an appearance on WWL radio. “There’s a fit with a lot of our guys, guys we’ve had a vision for. I think he’s someone that enjoys playing here as well.
“I think the fans see his effort and energy. I think he’s someone who has that athleticism that you see on a week in and week out basis. So, he’s definitely going to be a guy that we spend a lot of time discussing and working on and hopefully are able to re-sign.”
Fairley signed a unique contract with some voidable seasons on the end, which allows New Orleans to spread his cap hit over three seasons. But, at its core, the contract is a one-year deal worth $3 million...
Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him | Saints | theadvocate.com
High off season priority for the Saints IMO.
|
"There is no great genius without a mixture of madness." - Aristotle
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|12-27-2016, 10:21 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 2,464
Blog Entries: 2
|
Re: Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him
I agree, he is a must re-sign. If they let one of the very few successful free agent signings they've had in years get away, that would be a big blow, and a pretty big failure.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80881-sean-payton-says-team-will-discuss-nick-fairleys-future-after-season-indicates.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-27-2016 10:01 PM
|3