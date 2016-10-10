|
Is he injured? I haven't noticed him kicking much. Also why do teams need a FG kicker AND a punter? I imagine some are good enough to do both....
Morstead
Is he injured? I haven't noticed him kicking much.
Also why do teams need a FG kicker AND a punter? I imagine some are good enough to do both.
