Tobias-Reiper Merces Letifer

Gleason on Amazon Prime. For those with Amazon Prime, the Gleason movie/documentary is now on Amazon Prime. One more excuse not to watch it scratched of the list.



Isn't it something, how circumstances affect the way we look at things... There are 1000s of stories like the story of Steve Gleason, and as human beings, to various degrees, we acknowledge the suffering and pain of others... but his story is intrinsically connected to what we now call The Rebirth, and that one moment in time, when all of those emotions, the pain, the suffering, the anguish, the loss, the hope and hopelessness, that had built in our hearts and minds throughout that year, they all exploded in a thunderous roar as a young man simply blocked a football.



And I guess, in one way or another, all of us who have followed this young man's journey, we have already seen the movie, but we have only gotten it in bits and pieces of it.



When the film was announced, I could not wait to see it. Then when it finally came to my town, I couldn't bring myself to go see it because, and I am somewhat ashamed to acknowledge, I didn't want to cry in public.



So tonight, I'll get a box of kleenex, a bottle of good bourbon, and finally watch it.



Who Dat!