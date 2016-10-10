Danno Site Donor 2014

Truth Addict

Join Date: Dec 2003 Location: Spanish Fort, Alabama Posts: 21,242

Latest Rumor: Doug Marrone could replace Payton if trade is made Saints would consider Doug Marrone to replace Sean Payton if trade is made



There remains a very real possibility the Saints trade coach Sean Payton this offseason, and if they do, sources said Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone would be given serious consideration for the job in New Orelans. Marrone is well thought of there from his stint in New Orelans and clicked with quarterback Drew Brees, and he also has prior head coaching experience with Buffalo.



The Rams are doing their due diligence on Payton, sources say, though the fact they gave up so many draft picks to move up and select Jared Goff first overall could complicate their ability to make the best offer for Payton. The Chargers are another possibility -- going to southern California would appeal to Payton, sources said.



Saints would consider Doug Marrone to replace Sean Payton if trade is made - CBSSports.com There remains a very real possibility the Saints trade coach Sean Payton this offseason, and if they do,Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone would be given serious consideration for the job in New Orelans. Marrone is well thought of there from his stint in New Orelans and clicked with quarterback Drew Brees, and he also has prior head coaching experience with Buffalo.The Rams are doing their due diligence on Payton,though the fact they gave up so many draft picks to move up and select Jared Goff first overall could complicate their ability to make the best offer for Payton. The Chargers are another possibility -- going to southern California would appeal to Payton,



Quiz: When was the last time LaCanfora's "sources" actually were on target? Its gonna be a fun offseason!!!Quiz: When was the last time LaCanfora's "sources" actually were on target?