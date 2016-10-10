|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints would consider Doug Marrone to replace Sean Payton if trade is made There remains a very real possibility the Saints trade coach Sean Payton this offseason, and if they do, sources said Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone would be ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-01-2017, 11:44 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, Alabama
Posts: 21,242
|
Latest Rumor: Doug Marrone could replace Payton if trade is made
Quiz: When was the last time LaCanfora's "sources" actually were on target?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|