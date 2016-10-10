Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints would consider Doug Marrone to replace Sean Payton if trade is made There remains a very real possibility the Saints trade coach Sean Payton this offseason, and if they do, sources said Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone would be ...

Old 01-01-2017, 11:44 AM   #1
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, Alabama
Posts: 21,242
Latest Rumor: Doug Marrone could replace Payton if trade is made
Saints would consider Doug Marrone to replace Sean Payton if trade is made

There remains a very real possibility the Saints trade coach Sean Payton this offseason, and if they do, sources said Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone would be given serious consideration for the job in New Orelans. Marrone is well thought of there from his stint in New Orelans and clicked with quarterback Drew Brees, and he also has prior head coaching experience with Buffalo.

The Rams are doing their due diligence on Payton, sources say, though the fact they gave up so many draft picks to move up and select Jared Goff first overall could complicate their ability to make the best offer for Payton. The Chargers are another possibility -- going to southern California would appeal to Payton, sources said.

Saints would consider Doug Marrone to replace Sean Payton if trade is made - CBSSports.com
Its gonna be a fun offseason!!!

Quiz: When was the last time LaCanfora's "sources" actually were on target?
