jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Thibodaux Posts: 12,645 Blog Entries: 23

Re: OFFICIAL SAINTS FALCONS GAMEDAY THREAD Growing up as a kid, I was happy to split divisional games with 49ers and the Rams...



Maybe a defeat of one of the League's Fav teams like the Cowboys, Steelers or Giants...



But, there were two games we had to win - and they were our matchups with Atlanta...



Got to go out with a win this season...