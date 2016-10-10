hagan714 LB Mentallity

A SP trade rumor that would at least make sense 1) ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Gary Kubiak is likely stepping down after Sunday's game amid health concerns.



2) The Denver Broncos are projected to be $30,225,385 UNDER the cap (all salary info via Over The Cap) for 2017 and with only 38 players under contract. I will be surprised if the Bronco do not grab a player early in free agency.



Enter the Saints Drew Bress and Sean Payton and a chance for both to get a ring right away .



Drew Bress $13 million, 2018: Free Agent



Of course this would cost multi picks but it would be an instant fix in Denver much like Manning was. History repeats itself?



Denver Broncos currently 19th in the draft order



New Orleans Saints currently 15th in the draft order



Now this would be a rumor that makes sense for all parties involved. Everyone but saints fans.



Saints starting QB for 2017?



QB Mike Glennon Tampa Bay 26 / /6'6' / 225

2013 / Rd. 3 (73) / TB

$675,000, 2017: Free Agent

Big strong armed QB the Saints have been linked to in the past