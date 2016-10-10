Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;

Unnerving Brees Quote

I've never heard anything like that from him.
Re: Unnerving Brees Quote
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
https://twitter.com/mikenabors/statu...35466431574016

I've never heard anything like that from him.
Good for him!
Re: Unnerving Brees Quote
Should have double down on an OL instead of this hole patching approach. Jim Finks always said you have to have solid lines and we do not on either side. He's getting hammered, D getting smoked. No QB can function in that environment. They are either playing on their back or playing from behind.
Re: Unnerving Brees Quote
Probably tired of losing because of substandard D's. Me to!!
Re: Unnerving Brees Quote
Originally Posted by Beastmode View Post
Should have double down on an OL instead of this hole patching approach. Jim Finks always said you have to have solid lines and we do not on either side. He's getting hammered, D getting smoked. No QB can function in that environment. They are either playing on their back or playing from behind.
Totally agree!!
