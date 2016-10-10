Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 4,138

Re: Unnerving Brees Quote Should have double down on an OL instead of this hole patching approach. Jim Finks always said you have to have solid lines and we do not on either side. He's getting hammered, D getting smoked. No QB can function in that environment. They are either playing on their back or playing from behind. halloween 65 likes this.