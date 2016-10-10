WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady Brees may actually be the problem. Which tells us he can't play at a high level four full quarters anymore. Can he even win with a offense like 2011 now? I don't care what the defense allowed or his second half urgency he just does not have that drive anymore. 13 points in the first half while the other team has 35. 2011 Brees doesn't allow it.



Have any of you actually watched a non-saints game this season featuring good defenses with better offenses?