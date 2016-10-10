Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady

It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Brees may actually be the problem. Which tells us he can't play at a high level four full quarters anymore. Can he even win with a offense like 2011 now? I don't care what the defense allowed or his second ...

Like Tree5Likes
  • 1 Post By darstep
  • 2 Post By K Major
  • 2 Post By blackangold

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-01-2017, 11:58 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,076
It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
Brees may actually be the problem. Which tells us he can't play at a high level four full quarters anymore. Can he even win with a offense like 2011 now? I don't care what the defense allowed or his second half urgency he just does not have that drive anymore. 13 points in the first half while the other team has 35. 2011 Brees doesn't allow it.

Have any of you actually watched a non-saints game this season featuring good defenses with better offenses?
WillSaints81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 12:09 AM   #2
SaintSince67
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: PortCity
Posts: 2,019
Re: It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
Brees can't do anything about our defense giving up 5 TD's on 5 possessions.
Yet another +5000 yard season - and another Top 2 offense, and we end up 7-9.
Our problem is, and has been defense ever since Brees and Payton came to town.
Our deep runs came when we had average and above average defenses.
K Major likes this.
darstep is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 12:20 AM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,679
Blog Entries: 1
Re: It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
Teams that allow 35 points in a game win less than 5% of games. We allowed 35 in the first half.

Yes, let's blame Brees though .
CharityMike and bobdog86 like this.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 12:26 AM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,076
Re: It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
So Brees can only win when everything is perfect. How many drives in the first half did the saints punt or kick a FG?
WillSaints81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 12:31 AM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,274
Re: It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
Dude come on... this might be your dumbest post yet.
Arguably the best QB in the game and your blaming him for our losses... Brees throws 1 pick and everyone acts like it's the end of the world.

Imagine this **** team with a different QB, we would be worse than the Browns.
LivnaLieTimay and CharityMike like this.
blackangold is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« OFFICIAL SAINTS FALCONS GAMEDAY THREAD | Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80934-clear-brees-wont-outlast-brady.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-02-2017 12:07 AM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:25 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts