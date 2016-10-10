|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Brees may actually be the problem. Which tells us he can't play at a high level four full quarters anymore. Can he even win with a offense like 2011 now? I don't care what the defense allowed or his second ...
01-01-2017, 11:58 PM
#1
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,076
It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
Brees may actually be the problem. Which tells us he can't play at a high level four full quarters anymore. Can he even win with a offense like 2011 now? I don't care what the defense allowed or his second half urgency he just does not have that drive anymore. 13 points in the first half while the other team has 35. 2011 Brees doesn't allow it.
Have any of you actually watched a non-saints game this season featuring good defenses with better offenses?
01-02-2017, 12:09 AM
#2
SaintSince67
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: PortCity
Posts: 2,019
Re: It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
Brees can't do anything about our defense giving up 5 TD's on 5 possessions.
Yet another +5000 yard season - and another Top 2 offense, and we end up 7-9.
Our problem is, and has been defense ever since Brees and Payton came to town.
Our deep runs came when we had average and above average defenses.
01-02-2017, 12:26 AM
#4
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,076
Re: It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
So Brees can only win when everything is perfect. How many drives in the first half did the saints punt or kick a FG?
01-02-2017, 12:31 AM
#5
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,274
Re: It is clear Brees won't outlast Brady
Dude come on... this might be your dumbest post yet.
Arguably the best QB in the game and your blaming him for our losses... Brees throws 1 pick and everyone acts like it's the end of the world.
Imagine this **** team with a different QB, we would be worse than the Browns.
