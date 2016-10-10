|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The Los Angeles Rams are expected to ask permission this week to speak with Payton about their head coach opening, according to a source familiar with the situation. General manager Mickey Loomis would be open to trading Payton, the source ...
|
|
|01-02-2017, 12:07 AM
|#1
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,232
|
Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to ask permission this week to speak with Payton about their head coach opening, according to a source familiar with the situation. General manager Mickey Loomis would be open to trading Payton, the source said.
Rams set sights on Sean Payton; GM Mickey Loomis open to trade, source says | NOLA.com
|
|01-02-2017, 12:34 AM
|#2
|
SaintSince67
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: PortCity
Posts: 2,019
|
Re: Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs
Somebody chop those legs off above the knee.
I kind of like that our problems are only on 1 side of the ball.
Much easier to fix than starting from scratch.
Payton may have his flaws, but give me a top 5 offense any day
and then work on trying to get the defense up to par.
The Payton system just works. Plug-and-play.
It even worked with ugly O-line play this year.
Just doesn't work on defense.
"To me", that's a manageable short-fall.
|01-02-2017, 12:45 AM
|#3
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,232
|
Re: Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs
Originally Posted by darstepThe offense cost us 5 games this year, I detailed them in the other thread where I replied to you
|01-02-2017, 12:54 AM
|#4
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,672
|
Re: Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs
We should merge the 2 threads on this topic.
|01-02-2017, 12:57 AM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,893
|
Re: Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs
|01-02-2017, 01:00 AM
|#6
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,232
|
Re: Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs
Originally Posted by jnormandThis doesn't actually make sense to what was happening lmao, but okay. he said the defense cost us all the games, and although that has been true in the past it wasn't true this year. The Buc, Giants, Chiefs, Broncos, and Panthers games were lost by our offense.
I have openly stated that I still think SP can coach but needs a reboot. If he does stay I hope we go 13-3 and win a SB
|
|
|
|
