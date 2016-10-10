Re: Can't say what will happen but this is growing legs

Somebody chop those legs off above the knee.

I kind of like that our problems are only on 1 side of the ball.

Much easier to fix than starting from scratch.

Payton may have his flaws, but give me a top 5 offense any day

and then work on trying to get the defense up to par.

The Payton system just works. Plug-and-play.

It even worked with ugly O-line play this year.

Just doesn't work on defense.

"To me", that's a manageable short-fall.