Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success

Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a success | The Saints Nation...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-02-2017, 10:28 AM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,370
Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success
Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a success | The Saints Nation
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 10:50 AM   #2
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,443
Re: Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success
I am annoyingly positive so I like that article.

I agree with most everything in it. We have a much better core than we have had the last couple of years and I am cautiously optimistic about the draft now with Ireland onboard. If we could pull another one like this years we would be in pretty decent shape.
Crusader is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 11:50 AM   #3
Hu Dat!
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,437
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success
I agreed with most of what was wrote but I don't think Sean Payton is some football version of Tony Stark or Reed Richards. He has flashes of innovation mixed with stretches of stubbornness. We miss too many opportunities on offense.
neugey is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« A SP trade rumor that would at least make sense | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80938-why-win-lose-sunday-2016-success.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-02-2017 10:36 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:57 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts