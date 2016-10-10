|
Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a success | The Saints Nation
|
|
|01-02-2017, 10:28 AM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,370
|
Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success
|
|01-02-2017, 10:50 AM
|#2
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,443
|
Re: Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success
I am annoyingly positive so I like that article.
I agree with most everything in it. We have a much better core than we have had the last couple of years and I am cautiously optimistic about the draft now with Ireland onboard. If we could pull another one like this years we would be in pretty decent shape.
|01-02-2017, 11:50 AM
|#3
|
Hu Dat!
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,437
Blog Entries: 5
|
Re: Why win or lose on Sunday 2016 was a*success
I agreed with most of what was wrote but I don't think Sean Payton is some football version of Tony Stark or Reed Richards. He has flashes of innovation mixed with stretches of stubbornness. We miss too many opportunities on offense.
|
|
|
|
