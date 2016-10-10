Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The off-season. Now comes being bored and depressed for 8 more months. Frankly I would rather watch bad football than no football. At least we have a month of playoffs but that's it. It does look to be an active ...

01-02-2017, 11:31 AM
Well here it is
The off-season. Now comes being bored and depressed for 8 more months. Frankly I would rather watch bad football than no football. At least we have a month of playoffs but that's it. It does look to be an active offseason but I have a feeling some of us will regret wanting some of the things that happen. When does pre season start again?
