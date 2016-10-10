|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The off-season. Now comes being bored and depressed for 8 more months. Frankly I would rather watch bad football than no football. At least we have a month of playoffs but that's it. It does look to be an active ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-02-2017, 11:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,552
|
Well here it is
The off-season. Now comes being bored and depressed for 8 more months. Frankly I would rather watch bad football than no football. At least we have a month of playoffs but that's it. It does look to be an active offseason but I have a feeling some of us will regret wanting some of the things that happen. When does pre season start again?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|