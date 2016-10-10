K Major Site Donor

Sean Payton: Report I discussed future with Mickey Loomis is completely false



Holder also reported that Payton and Loomis met for an hour after the teams loss to the Falcons to discuss the coachs future. On Monday, though, Payton called that part of the report completely false and explained that his meeting with Loomis after the game was exactly the same as the meetings the two men have had after road games during their time together in New Orleans.



Sean Payton: Report I discussed future with Mickey Loomis is “completely false” | ProFootballTalk On Sunday, a report from Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune said the Rams are expected to ask for permission to speak to Sean Payton about their head coaching vacancy and that Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is open to the idea of trading Payton to L.A.Holder also reported that Payton and Loomis met for an hour after the teams loss to the Falcons to discuss the coachs future. On Monday, though, Payton called that part of the report completely false and explained that his meeting with Loomis after the game was exactly the same as the meetings the two men have had after road games during their time together in New Orleans.