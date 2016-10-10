Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees End Of Year Press Conference

Drew Brees End of the Year Press Conference

Old 01-02-2017, 05:06 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,371
Drew Brees End Of Year Press Conference
Drew Brees End of the Year Press Conference
Old 01-02-2017, 05:54 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,378
Re: Drew Brees End Of Year Press Conference
Y'all take time to listen to this interview. Brees tells it like it is. Those of you too lazy and just want to ***** ... whatever.
