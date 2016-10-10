|
|
|
01-02-2017, 05:47 PM
|
|
Saints ST Rankings/2016 Season
Special Teams rankings for 2016.
KO coverage: 27th with allowing 56 yds per game & 20th with 22.6 per return.
Punt coverage: 11th with 8.2 yds allowed per return & 14th with 14.8 per game allowed.
We gave up 78.6 "hidden yards" per game.
KO returns: 31st with 16.5 per return & 31st with 28.9 yds per game.
Punt returns: 9th with 9.6 per return & 22nd with 13.8 yds per game.
We had 42.7 hidden yards per game.
So...we were -35.9 yards per game in the Hidden Yardage department.
Football Outsiders had us ranked 27th in ST.
Tied for 12th best with 15 ST penalties & 15th best with 136 penalty yards.
FG percentage: 12th with 87.5% FG (excluding blocks) & 98% EXP. However....
Blocked kicks: 29th with 5.9% of our kicks got blocked. No blocked punts.
How many blocks of any kind did we get? I recollect ZERO, but I could be wrong on that (couldn't find the stats).
Tied for last in Non-Offensive TDs.
Oh, and all you Fantasy Football nuts: Our DEF/ST ranked 32nd via ESPN.
May Greg McMahon accept the Wanker County High School Assistant Coaching job in 2017. Happy New Year!
|
|
|
|