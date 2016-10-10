Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: My plan is definitely to be back here"

Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: My plan is definitely to be back here"

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; On Monday night&#8217;s Coaches Show with Bobby Hebert on WWL Radio, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may have shed some light on his potential future with the team. When asked whether or not he&#8217;ll definitively be coach of ...

Like Tree4Likes
  • 3 Post By AsylumGuido
  • 1 Post By frydaddy

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-02-2017, 09:06 PM   #1
Threaded by AsylumGuido
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,381

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
On Monday night’s Coaches Show with Bobby Hebert on WWL Radio, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may have shed some light on his potential future with the team. When asked whether or not he’ll definitively be coach of the team in 2017, Payton said, “Absolutely. My plan is to definitely be back here.”

Payton also added that he had four years left on his current contract, and that he planned on honoring it. The Saints have turned in three straight 7-9 finishes, but the general belief is that the team can make a serious run in 2017 after being in a good spot with salary cap space, returning players under contract, and an overall hunger by some key players.

Payton has been the subject of mass speculation, to which he has failed to acknowledge the reports when asked by the media. Hopefully this can be put to bed and the Saints can start working on the new season.

Sean Payton “definitely” plans to return to the Saints | ProFootballTalk
frydaddy, CharityMike and K Major like this.
Last edited by AsylumGuido; 01-02-2017 at 09:57 PM..
Views: 39
Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 09:16 PM   #2
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,374
Re: Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: My plan is definitely to be back here"
Sean Payton “definitely” plans to return to the Saints | ProFootballTalk
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 10:06 PM   #3
500th Post
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 542
Re: Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: My plan is definitely to be back here"
That's all I wanted to hear coach. I know some of you want him gone, I still think he can do it. If we miss the playoffs again next year then I'll admit that you guys were probably right. In the meantime I have real hope for next year. We're getting younger in a lot of key areas with only a couple to go. Another solid draft and a few free agents can restock the cupboard for years to come. And of course...Please Lord Almighty, if you wouldn't mind...if we can stay relatively healthy it would make a huge difference.
WhoDat!656 likes this.
Mais forte do que a morte
frydaddy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 Free Agency thread anyone? | Wade Phillips »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80948-sean-payton-tells-wwl-radio-my-plan-definitely-back-here.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-02-2017 09:47 PM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-02-2017 09:37 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:27 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts