On Monday night's Coaches Show with Bobby Hebert on WWL Radio, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may have shed some light on his potential future with the team. When asked whether or not he'll definitively be coach of the team in 2017, Payton said, "Absolutely. My plan is to definitely be back here."
01-02-2017, 09:06 PM
|#1
AsylumGuido
On Monday night’s Coaches Show with Bobby Hebert on WWL Radio, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may have shed some light on his potential future with the team. When asked whether or not he’ll definitively be coach of the team in 2017, Payton said, “Absolutely. My plan is to definitely be back here.”
Payton also added that he had four years left on his current contract, and that he planned on honoring it. The Saints have turned in three straight 7-9 finishes, but the general belief is that the team can make a serious run in 2017 after being in a good spot with salary cap space, returning players under contract, and an overall hunger by some key players.
Payton has been the subject of mass speculation, to which he has failed to acknowledge the reports when asked by the media. Hopefully this can be put to bed and the Saints can start working on the new season.
Sean Payton “definitely” plans to return to the Saints | ProFootballTalk
01-02-2017, 09:16 PM
|#2
SaintsWillWin
Re: Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: My plan is definitely to be back here"
01-02-2017, 10:06 PM
|#3
Re: Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: My plan is definitely to be back here"
That's all I wanted to hear coach. I know some of you want him gone, I still think he can do it. If we miss the playoffs again next year then I'll admit that you guys were probably right. In the meantime I have real hope for next year. We're getting younger in a lot of key areas with only a couple to go. Another solid draft and a few free agents can restock the cupboard for years to come. And of course...Please Lord Almighty, if you wouldn't mind...if we can stay relatively healthy it would make a huge difference.
