|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Denver is going to hire a new coach. I WOULD LOVE to have son of Bum?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-02-2017, 09:45 PM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 542
|
SON OF BUM DC?
Denver is going to hire a new coach. I WOULD LOVE to have son of Bum?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|01-02-2017, 10:15 PM
|#2
|
Merces Letifer
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,772
|
Re: SON OF BUM DC?
Whoever becomes the new HC in Denver would be really, really, really stupid to let Phillips go, and that is, should Phillips decline the HC position, which will be offered to him.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80949-son-bum-dc.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-02-2017 09:56 PM
|4