Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page SON OF BUM DC?

SON OF BUM DC?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Denver is going to hire a new coach. I WOULD LOVE to have son of Bum?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-02-2017, 09:45 PM   #1
500th Post
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 542
SON OF BUM DC?
Denver is going to hire a new coach. I WOULD LOVE to have son of Bum?
triman is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 01-02-2017, 10:15 PM   #2
Merces Letifer
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,772
Re: SON OF BUM DC?
Whoever becomes the new HC in Denver would be really, really, really stupid to let Phillips go, and that is, should Phillips decline the HC position, which will be offered to him.
Tobias-Reiper is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2016 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook | Saints M*A*S*H Unit »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80949-son-bum-dc.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-02-2017 09:56 PM 4


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:27 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts