The Dude Site Donor 2016

Join Date: Jul 2011 Posts: 4,560

Predictable play calling Everybody complaining about how Payton's play calling has become predictable. It was obvious during the Rams game that Payton still has the ability to put a pretty unpredictable and even edgy offensive plan. That kind of play calling is high risk/high reward. We have been a top offense year in year out. If being predictable puts you in the top 5 every year I will take it . Why go high risk/high reward when you can be predictable and still get high reward. He may be predictable but with Brees most defenses cant stop us. That's the whole point right?

I know it's not as exciting as it once was but the offense is getting the job done none the less.