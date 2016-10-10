Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com Saints explain why they think this 7-9 finish was different from past two

Saints explain why they think this 7-9 finish was different from past two

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; For the third straight season, the New Orleans Saints failed to eclipse the .500 mark at any point in the season, something they have in common with only the Jacksonville Jaguars. The players and coaches think the 2016 team was ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-03-2017, 11:03 PM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,665

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
For the third straight season, the New Orleans Saints failed to eclipse the .500 mark at any point in the season, something they have in common with only the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The players and coaches think the 2016 team was different than the previous two squads that finished with the same 7-9 record, but heading into the offseason, the Saints face the same questions they've been unable to answer the past couple years.

Head coach Sean Payton said Monday night on WWL-AM 870 he plans to return for 2017, which should put to rest rumors regarding his future, and Saints players think winning next year is the best way to prevent similar reports from starting during the season.

Meanwhile, a return will make Payton the only active coach in the league to sustain three straight losing seasons with his current team. To a man, the players think wholesale changes aren't necessary because of the young core in place -- the 2016 draft class being a key reason -- and the growth in some areas this past season. The locker room didn't splinter during a trying year, and the Saints like the change in culture from previous seasons.



But, the team -- and in particular quarterback Drew Brees -- realizes it can't keep saying next year if it wasn't to avoid what punter Thomas Morstead described as an "empty feeling" walking off the field in Week 17.

"At some point you got to get tired of losing, you know what I'm saying?" linebacker Dannell Ellerbe said. "Nobody likes losing. If leadership needs to step up and demand more, it's been two years for me being 7-9. That's not what I'm about. We're going to have to do what we have to do to get better on defense."

read more

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 21770962-mmmain.jpg Views: 0 Size: 55.7 KB ID: 11833  

Views: 32
Reply With Quote
Old 01-03-2017, 11:47 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: South Bay
Posts: 1,706
Re: Saints explain why they think this 7-9 finish was different from past two
Well, Ellerbe is in a position to lead on D. Just do it.
WHODATINCA is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Sean Payton says team will discuss Nick Fairley's future after season, indicates interest in retaining him | I have about had it with this fanbase. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80964-saints-explain-why-they-think-7-9-finish-different-past-two.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-03-2017 11:15 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:07 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts