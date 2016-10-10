Important NFL offseason dates for 2017: Free agency, draft and more

Threaded by hagan714 LB Mentallity Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 14,095

By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Here are all the important dates in 2017 for the National Football League.

Among the more notable dates are the Senior Bowl (Jan. 28), the scouting combine (Feb. 28-March 6), the beginning of the free agency signing period (March 9) and the NFL Draft (April 27-29).



Dates are subject to change.



January 2 -- Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2017 season.



January 2 -- Clubs may renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract, and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.



January 2 -- Option exercise period begins for fifth-year option for first-round selections from the 2014 NFL Draft. To exercise the option, the club must give written notice to the player on or after January 2, but prior to May 3.



January 7-8 -- Wild Card Playoff Games.



January 8-9 -- Assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that have byes in the Wild Card games may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of the Wild Card games.



January 10 -- Coaches of non-playoff clubs are free to discuss employment if contract is due to expire.



January 14-15 -- Divisional Playoff Games.



January 15 -- Assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that won their Wild Card games may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of the Divisional Playoff games.



January 16 -- Deadline for college players that are underclassmen to apply for special eligibility. A list of players who are accepted into the NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 20.



January 21 -- East-West Shrine Game, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida.



January 21 -- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, StubHub Center, Carson, California.



January 22 -- AFC and NFC Championship Games.



January 28 -- Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.



January 29 -- NFL Pro Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.



January 29 -- An assistant coach whose team is participating in the Super Bowl, who has previously interviewed for another clubas head coaching job, may have a second interview with such club no later than the Sunday preceding the Super Bowl.



January 31 -- Deadline for NFL clubs to try out and negotiate with CFL players whose 2016 contracts are due to expire at 12 noon, New York time, on February 14.



February 5 -- Super Bowl LI, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.



February 11 -- NFL Regional Combines, Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Seattle, Washington.



February 14 -- Beginning at 12 noon, New York time, NFL clubs may begin to sign players whose 2016 CFL contracts have expired. Players under contract to a CFL club for the 2017 season or who have an option for the 2017 season are not eligible to be signed.



February 15 -- First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.



February 18 -- NFL Regional Combines, Methodist Training Center, Houston, Texas.



February 25-26* -- NFL Regional Combines, Inova Sports Performance Center, Washington, D.C. (*Kicker/Punter Combine)



February 28-March 6 -- NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.



