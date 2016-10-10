Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints Sign Two From CFL

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Twitter Anyone watch the CFL who can shed some light on these guys? Breaux approves of the Bighill signing: Twitter...

Old 01-04-2017, 10:15 PM   #1
Saints Sign Two From CFL


Anyone watch the CFL who can shed some light on these guys?

Breaux approves of the Bighill signing:

Old 01-04-2017, 10:20 PM   #2
Re: Saints Sign Two From CFL
K Major likes this.
Old 01-04-2017, 10:32 PM   #3
Re: Saints Sign Two From CFL
Top CFL defensive player? Interesting ...

I hope his (Bighill) game translates well to the NFL.
