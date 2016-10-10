hagan714 LB Mentallity

Re: This is a decent aricle



No matter how good your game plan is or how good your offense is, the best laid game plan will always goes to awry if the entire game, from opening kick off to the final gun is spent playing keep up.



A team is behind the 8 ball if they feel they must put up points on the board on every drive.



It is the recipe for self destruction.



Football is more a mental game than most realize.



Time to get back to dictating the the pace of the game and making teams one dimensional yet again.