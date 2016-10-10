|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; This demonstrates exactly what I and a few other posters were trying to say. Defense certainly not good enough, ST not good enough, but the offense had it a hand in losing this year too. "Drew Brees and Co. produced ...
01-07-2017, 09:40 AM
This is a decent aricle
This demonstrates exactly what I and a few other posters were trying to say. Defense certainly not good enough, ST not good enough, but the offense had it a hand in losing this year too.
"Drew Brees and Co. produced 234 points in the six games against teams with losing records, a 39-point per game average. But the offense came back down to earth against most of the schedule. The Saints scored 235 points in the 10 games against teams finishing with winning records, a 23.5-point per game average. That's essentially middle of the pack in the NFL."
Saints were stuck in neutral, and no one can escape blame | NOLA.com
If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?
Lombardi
01-07-2017, 10:14 AM
Re: This is a decent aricle
Said it a thousand times and I will say it again
No matter how good your game plan is or how good your offense is, the best laid game plan will always goes to awry if the entire game, from opening kick off to the final gun is spent playing keep up.
A team is behind the 8 ball if they feel they must put up points on the board on every drive.
It is the recipe for self destruction.
Football is more a mental game than most realize.
Time to get back to dictating the the pace of the game and making teams one dimensional yet again.
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
