spkb25 5000 POSTS! +

Join Date: Aug 2004 Location: Baltimore, MD Posts: 9,313

Re: Saints football the last 3 years Originally Posted by jeanpierre



I don't know what's more disturbing, using that analogy to describe the team's past three seasons or that you had access to this video?!? You saying the team's been a little soft?I don't know what's more disturbing, using that analogy to describe the team's past three seasons or that you had access to this video?!? no point really just thought it wa sa funny video