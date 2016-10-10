|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; YMCA FROM FINLAND - YouTube YMCA FROM FINLAND - YouTube...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-07-2017, 10:06 PM
|#1
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,313
|
Saints football the last 3 years
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|01-07-2017, 10:15 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 12,716
Blog Entries: 23
|
Re: Saints football the last 3 years
You saying the team's been a little soft?
I don't know what's more disturbing, using that analogy to describe the team's past three seasons or that you had access to this video?!?
|01-07-2017, 10:21 PM
|#3
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,313
|
Re: Saints football the last 3 years
|01-07-2017, 10:44 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,465
|
Re: Saints football the last 3 years
How fitting that you post this crap putting down the Saints. Your crap gets real old.
|01-07-2017, 10:45 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,465
|
Re: Saints football the last 3 years
As I was saying. Everything you post is negative considering the Saints. Everything!
|01-07-2017, 10:45 PM
|#6
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,313
|
Re: Saints football the last 3 years
Searching for an argument, lonely tonight?
|01-07-2017, 10:47 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,465
|
Re: Saints football the last 3 years
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81011-saints-football-last-3-years.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-07-2017 10:27 PM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-07-2017 10:21 PM
|1