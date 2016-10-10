Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Old 01-08-2017, 01:40 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 14,512
Who Are The Best Coaching Candidates?
I looked but didn't find a thread about the candidates to fill our coaching vacancies. I've see some really good things posted in various threads and hoped we could get a discussion going about who is best qualified and what skills we want to see them bring to the table. I'm not very knowledgeable about the coaching prospects but I like the fire that Singletary brought to SF linebackers before losing it as head coach.
Old 01-08-2017, 01:44 PM
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,471
Re: Who Are The Best Coaching Candidates?
I have a feeling that Payton already has replacements in mind. He's not the sort to make that sort of move without a plan in place. That leads me to think that whomever he has in mind are, or were, still in play this weekend. And that could include the college ranks.
