Spags D

How did he get Giants D from hot garbage to this in one year???

Spags D
How did he get Giants D from hot garbage to this in one year???
Re: Spags D
Originally Posted by arsaint View Post
How did he get Giants D from hot garbage to this in one year???
The Giants purchased a defense last off season.

Talent matters.
Re: Spags D
It's not the first time Spags has put together a good D.
Re: Spags D
It's not the first time Spags has put together a good D.
It's not the first time Spags has put together a good D.
He's coaching well this year because he has the best secondary/DL combo in the entire league (outside of Denver) and almost none of them were developed by Spags. Shocker.

The guy is not a good coach unless he's in an absolute perfect situation. Good coaches don't produce 32nd ranked defenses with decent talent and we had decent talent in 2012.
Re: Spags D
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
He's coaching well this year because he has the best secondary/DL combo in the entire league (outside of Denver) and almost none of them were developed by Spags. Shocker.

The guy is not a good coach unless he's in an absolute perfect situation. Good coaches don't produce 32nd ranked defenses with decent talent and we had decent talent in 2012.
Prob and Corey white were starting. in '14 and '15 we were 32nd as well, and 25th this year. I am going to go ahead and say it wasn't spags.
Re: Spags D
Originally Posted by spkb25 View Post
Prob and Corey white were starting. in '14 and '15 we were 32nd as well, and 25th this year. I am going to go ahead and say it wasn't spags.
I was referring to the Giants. They were the ranked #32nd in total defense last year .
Re: Spags D
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
I was referring to the Giants. They were the ranked #32nd in total defense last year .
Got ya, IDK because they may have had injuries or been adjusting to his scheme. I wish we had given him a year or two more to make a difference
