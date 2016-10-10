|
How did he get Giants D from hot garbage to this in one year???
01-08-2017, 05:35 PM
Spags D
How did he get Giants D from hot garbage to this in one year???
01-08-2017, 05:59 PM
Re: Spags D
It's not the first time Spags has put together a good D.
01-08-2017, 06:08 PM
Re: Spags D
The guy is not a good coach unless he's in an absolute perfect situation. Good coaches don't produce 32nd ranked defenses with decent talent and we had decent talent in 2012.
01-08-2017, 06:24 PM
Re: Spags D
Originally Posted by K MajorProb and Corey white were starting. in '14 and '15 we were 32nd as well, and 25th this year. I am going to go ahead and say it wasn't spags.
01-08-2017, 06:27 PM
Re: Spags D
01-08-2017, 06:28 PM
Re: Spags D
