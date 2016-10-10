K Major Site Donor

Re: Spags D Originally Posted by halloween 65 It's not the first time Spags has put together a good D.



The guy is not a good coach unless he's in an absolute perfect situation. Good coaches don't produce 32nd ranked defenses with decent talent and we had decent talent in 2012. He's coaching well this year because he has the best secondary/DL combo in the entire league (outside of Denver) and almost none of them were developed by Spags. Shocker.The guy is not a good coach unless he's in an absolute perfect situation. Good coaches don't produce 32nd ranked defenses with decent talent and we had decent talent in 2012.