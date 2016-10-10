|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; A very good article. New Orleans Saints: The case for one more year of Jairus Byrd The New Orleans Saints will finally have some breathing room under the cap for the 2017 offseason. But even with more cap space than ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-09-2017, 06:34 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by AsylumGuido
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,496
Rating: (0 votes - average)
A very good article.
New Orleans Saints: The case for one more year of Jairus Byrd
The New Orleans Saints will finally have some breathing room under the cap for the 2017 offseason. But even with more cap space than they’ve had in a few years, they are well behind the league average.
There’s reason to believe the New Orleans Saints will look to cut or restructure some of their less productive veterans in order to free up more space. Jairus Byrd is a popular name among fans and media outlets for either one of these moves.
But it would be a mistake for the Saints to cut Byrd in 2017. Wait until 2018.
The Saints have a history of tying up big money in underachieving players, and then cutting them once it’s clear that they’d made a mistake. The dead money that accumulates from these moves has been a thorn in the Saints side for years.
Finally, it’s looking like the team might be crawling out of the dead money dungeon. So why tie up more dead money in a player that has contributed positively all year?
And don’t mistake it: Byrd has contributed positively all year. He’s been one of the defense’s most consistent performers, and arguably their best tackler, ever since his benching after Week 3.
... more here
|
Views: 50
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|01-09-2017, 07:08 PM
|#2
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,690
|
Re: New Orleans Saints: The case for one more year of Jairus Byrd
This is a tough one. I like the article and think they are probably correct. I really think if our CB spot can manage to stay healthy, it will help the safeties. This season was such a mash unit it's hard to really gauge what could have been had we not had every starting CB get injured.
|01-09-2017, 07:16 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 3,496
|
Re: New Orleans Saints: The case for one more year of Jairus Byrd
Originally Posted by CharityMikeAgree completely, Mike. Byrd finally had his most injury free games and the rest of the secondary was decimated by injuries or suspension. The secondary is a unit and no part can be as strong without the entire unit doing their job.
|01-09-2017, 07:24 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,294
|
Re: New Orleans Saints: The case for one more year of Jairus Byrd
I'm sold
|01-09-2017, 07:48 PM
|#5
|
100th Post
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Perth, Western Australia
Posts: 306
|
Re: New Orleans Saints: The case for one more year of Jairus Byrd
It takes a while to recover from bad knee injuries. Reckon he will be ready to go next season. We'd be silly to release him.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81029-new-orleans-saints-case-one-more-year-jairus-byrd.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-09-2017 06:55 PM
|1