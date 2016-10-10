hagan714 LB Mentallity

Championship draft watch Alabama



Jonathan Allen DE/DT Alabama 6025 294 4.85 #93 Sr

Beast very disruptive, using his speed and strength. In a 4-3 scheme, Allen could play end or tackle. He also could serve as a five-technique defensive end in a 3-4 defense. He’s damn near unblockable in a lot of games. He’s not a special athlete but he’s extremely strong and an outstanding technician. He just looks like a pro.”



Marlon Humphrey CB/FS Alabama 6005 196 4.49 #26 rSo

“future NFL corner” written all over himgreat athleticism, great size. Bama CB worry me but....how do you tell a 1st rounder to return to school? “He’s the most complete corner I’ve seen come out of there,” said one scout. “He’s as violent I’ve ever seen a corner be. I guess a little of that comes from the dad and he just carried it over. He can be a big-time player but he’s got to get some eye discipline.”



O.J. Howard TE Alabama 6055 251 4.57 #88 Sr

Freak under-utilization reliable run blocker,“His upside is through the roof,” another scout said, referring to Howard. “He’s a phenomenal human being and a great worker. At Alabama, you’re a blocker first and a receiver second. He’s grown as a blocker from a toughness and effort standpoint, and as a receiver he’s still a little untapped.”



Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 6005 236 4.72 #10 rSR

Foster is thumper has speed, ability in coverage. “Reuben is a machine, man,” said one. “He lost about 15 pounds this year but he has been above 250. Broad-shouldered, tapered, thick trunk, thick-legged guy. He can fly. He’s got rare trunk and core explosive power where he can just unload on people. And he can cover.”



Cam Robinson OT/OG Alabama 6056 310 5.28 #74 Jr

Best OT prostect in the draft even if it is at RT or OG. I am betting OG. You won’t find many better run-blocking talents. technique in pass pro is sloppy, he’s not the greatest athlete and he has character flags that need to be investigated. “He’s talented but he gets lazy,”



Tim Williams SAM Alabama 6031 252 4.76 #56 Jr (O)

3-4 rush backer Not a complete three-down player in the NFL, yet. 1 1/2 trick pony “Williams is a dynamite pass rusher,” will a gun possession charge earlier this season hurt him?



Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 6021 253 4.77 #22 rSr

More complete DE/OLB than Tim. effective against the run and pass Anderson is a very steady, good football player. He doesn’t look pretty but he makes plays.”



Eddie Jackson FS/SS Alabama 6000 194 4.53 #4 Sr

solid deep free safety. massively improved after a move to safety from cornerback. natural as a coverage free safety who can cover in man and play the deep centerfield.fractured leg



Da’Shawn Hand DE/DT Alabama 6035 280 4.74 #9 Jr

An underrated steadying force. He ain.'t pretty but like Ryan Anderson what he does he does well and gets little credit for it. Pushes the pocket and sets the edge freeing up others to do there thing. Tim Williams and Reuben Foster are going to cash in because of his play.



Dalvin Tomlinson DT Alabama 6022 305 5.14 #54 rSr

An underrated steadying force along the defensive front flexibility, toughness and explosiveness, good run stuffer with some pass rush skills. Tomlinson can handle the two-gap effectively and hold the point of attack against the run. Yet again Tim Williams and Reuben Foster are going to cash in because of his play.





Clemson



Mike Williams WR Clemson 6032 220 4.58 #7 rJr

possession receiver. size, speed, athleticism, and an ability to go up and haul in contested catches



*Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 6021 210 4.64 #4 Jr

versatility, play making ability experience do not cover up a lack of polished nor inconsistency as a passer. lapses in judgement is the icing on the cake. But despite it all the upside and athleticism is there to roll the dice on. One more year in college would answer a lot questions but round 1 looks to be lock so roll the dice



Carlos Watkins DT/NT Clemson 6032 300 5.06 #94 rSr

tough interior defender. however get too tall out of his stance which causes him to lose leverage and get easily moved out of the way or pinned inside. inconsistent when it comes to effort as his motor tends to run a bit hot and cold.



Cordrea Tankersley CB/FS Clemson 6002 195 4.48 #25 Sr

tall and physical and matches up well against bigger boundary receivers. One big issue he has is peeking back at QB, bitting on a pump fake and off to the races after the falling for the WR double move. On the bright side he has gotten a lot better year at not getting fooled. Still a work in progess



Jordan Leggett TE Clemson 6050 258 4.73 #16 Sr

slot receiver. excellent route runner, and his hands are consistent. He is the Butt of slot TE



Wayne Gallman RB Clemson 6002 215 4.52 #9 rJr

Solid burst. solid speed, very physical determined runner, elusiveness in close quarters, breaks a lot of tackles in space. some receiving ability. A natural pass-catcher. Reliable in pass-protection but still needs work. Tough. Has an old-school football mentality. Has an edge to him. Jack-of-all-trades players. Low ceiling? Third Down Back in a rotation?



I can see as many as 4 players having a solid chance being a saint in 2017



Marlon Humphrey CB/FS Alabama 6005 196 4.49 #26 rSo

Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 6021 253 4.77 #22 rSr

Eddie Jackson FS/SS Alabama 6000 194 4.53 #4 Sr

Da’Shawn Hand DE/DT Alabama 6035 280 4.74 #9

Dalvin Tomlinson DT Alabama 6022 305 5.14 #54 rSr



Would not be bad five picks lol



